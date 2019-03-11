Venezuela plunges into further chaos amid power outage

MIAMI - Venezuelans have been experiencing power blackouts since Thursday and these are affecting every industry and public service that depends on the reliability of the national electricity grid including water pumps, healthcare and communications.

Amid a shortage of food and medications, Venezuelan authorities were responding to reports of looting. There were long lines at the gas stations and hospitals with power, and the country's two leaders were blaming each other.

Embattled President Nicolas Maduro blamed the outage on U.S. sabotage. Juan Guaidó, who is recognized as the interim president by more than 50 countries including the U.S. and EU member states, blamed the outage on Maduro's administration's mismanagement and corruption.

Winston Cabas, the head of Venezuela's electrical engineers union, told The Associated Press critical conductors had overheated at the hydroelectric station at the Guri Dam, the cornerstone of the country's electrical grid, and said the problem was due to a lack of maintenance.

"The system is vulnerable, fragile and unstable," he said.

