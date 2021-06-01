South Florida woman rescued from storm drain rescued underground... once again

GRAND PRAIRIE, Tx. – A South Florida woman who went missing for several weeks before being discovered naked in a storm drain in Delray Beach has been rescued underground for a second time.

According to CBS 12 News, 43-year-old Lyndsey Kennedy wandered off and was reported missing by local police a little over a week after she had checked herself into a rehab facility in Texas, her family told the news outlet.

Kennedy’s best friend Brady Morgan told the outlet that when Grand Prairie police spotted Kennedy near a creek, she slipped into a nearby storm drain when authorities approached her.

However, thanks to a tracking app on Kennedy’s cell phone, her family was able to “ping” her last location before entering the underground system where they began their search.

During the search, her family and friends located nearby manholes, as well as the storm drain, dropping bags of food and Gatorade to sustain her.

Ad

On Saturday, May 29, Kennedy climbed out of a 6-foot drain pipe and was transported to a nearby hospital under a psychiatric hold, her mother told the CBS affiliate.

This is the second time Kennedy has been reported missing and later discovered underground.

On March 3, she was reported missing by her boyfriend in Delray Beach, Florida. Three weeks later, she was discovered naked in a storm drain in Delray Beach by Delray Beach Police. Images showed Delray Beach Police and firefighters surrounding a storm drain near the intersection of Atlantic Blvd. and Southwest 11th Avenue after someone heard what sounded like a woman’s voice down below.

She was later successfully rescued.

According to her family, Kennedy suffers from psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after being involved for years in an abusive relationship.