Chihuahua-mix named Spike oldest living dog, according to Guinness World Records

Spike, the oldest living dog, with his official Guinness World Records certificate.

CAMDEN, Ohio – A 12.9-pound Chihuahua mix is officially the oldest living dog, according to Guinness World Records.

Spike, of Camden Ohio, was certified by GWR in December as being born at least 23 years ago, making him the oldest living dog, says GWR.

Rita Kimball, who says she named Spike after a cartoon dog known for his size and aggressive disposition, found the dog in the parking lot of a grocery store. That was 14 years ago.

He had been shaved up his back, had blood stains around his neck from a chain or rope, and looked pretty rough,” Kimball told GWR.

“The clerk in the grocery told us he had been there for three days, and they were feeding him scraps.”

Not knowing who Spike belonged to, Kimball decided to take the pup home to join the rest of the herd on her small farm.

“When we left the store and entered the parking lot, he followed,” recalled Kimball.

So how did Spike officially earn the title of oldest dog?

Kimball says she was watching a late-night talk show when she heard the news that the former oldest dog, Pebbles, had died at the age of 22 in October.

She contacted GWR about Spike.

“Most of our family knew that Spike was old but didn’t know he had a shot at being the oldest in the world,” said Kimball.

What advice does the dog owner give to help their pet reach a ripe old age? She recommends a healthy diet, room to roam, daily exercise, and unlimited love and attention.