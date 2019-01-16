Weird News

Dog caught on video stealing package from front door

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

WEST COVINA, Calif. - Call off the cops. In the end it was the dog that did it.

A California family was left wondering who had stolen a package from the front porch of their West Covina home late last year.

More Porch Pirate Headlines

Over the holidays, "porch pirates" were caught all over the country stealing gifts and goodies from homes; so the family in question would not have been surprised to see a crook on their doorstep.

But when reviewing the video from their home surveillance system, the family learned it was a crook of the four-legged variety that swiped their package.

A dog can be seen slowly walking up to the front of the house before disappearing. When the pup comes back into frame, he or she is seen walking away with a box in his mouth.

And with a wag in its tail, the pup walks off with hopes of a big score inside.

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.