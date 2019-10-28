Extremely rare purple lobster caught by lobsterman

WINTER HARBOR, Maine - A recent haul by a lobsterman brought in a rare crustacean that only a Prince fan could love.

Keith Potter got a shock last week when he netted an extremely rare purple lobster off the coast of Winter Harbor (Maine), WMTW reports.

Through the years, marine biologists have seen blue, yellow and red lobsters; but the purple variety is unique.

"Blue lobsters show up frequently, sometimes red, sometimes yellow and even white. A blue and red variation that we call purple is not impossible," said Professor Robert Steneck of the University of Maine in an email to WMTW.

Steneck guessed the purple lobster was a one-in-a-million catch.

