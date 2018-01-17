Fire truck for sale on the side of Miami-Dade road

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Were you once one of the millions of children who wanted to be a firefighter when you grew up? Now's the chance to make that dream become a reality... kind of.

From the "Only in South Florida" files comes a honest-to-goodness fire truck for sale on the side of a Miami-Dade road.

A Local 10 viewer sent video of the truck that's currently sitting at the corner of a nursery located at Southwest 157th Avenue and Southwest 184th Street.

The truck, which does not appear to be from a local fire department, is a 1989 model according to the writing on the window, and is selling for $18.000.

Calls to the seller were not returned, so it's anyone's guess as to whether the fire truck is in working condition.

Of course, if you are in the market for a used fire vehicle, it should go without saying that you are not actually a real firefighter and only professionally-trained firefighters should respond to scenes of danger.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.