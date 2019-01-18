Man says alligator 'Wally' is emotional support animal

Time could end up proving him wrong. It has been about two years since Joie Henney named an alligator Wally. He hasn't bit off his fingers yet, so he says the 4-foot long alligator is his emotional support animal.

The former host of an outdoors sports show recently told the York Daily Record that Wally "is just like a dog. He wants to be loved and petted." He also said he wins his loyalty with his favorites -- rats and chicken.

Wally -- which he has a harness leash for -- lives inside his home in Pennsylvania, and has a 300-gallon pond in his living room. Wally, he said, is mellow and also likes lying on the bed or the couch, or ruffles blankets and sheets to make a nest.

Although Henney registered Wally as his emotional support animal, the alligator does not qualify for any of the special privileges granted under the American with Disabilities Act.

