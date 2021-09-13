Martine Moïse discusses recovery from husband’s Jovenel’s assassination

Former Haiti First Lady Martine Moise does exclusive interview with Local 10 News

Local 10 News anchor Calvin Hughes recently sat down with former first lady of Haiti Martine Moïse for an exclusive interview about the assassination of her husband President Jovenel Moïse, her recovery from being shot, and the country’s future.

In a short portion of the interview that aired Monday on Local 10 News, Moïse discussed the pain she has felt in the days after the July 7 attack, both physically and emotionally.

“I passed a week — a whole week — without sleeping, without eating. Only drinking water,” said Moïse, who was flown from Port-au-Prince to South Florida for surgery.

The conversation happened more than a month after men with military-style rifles burst through the Moïses’ bedroom door, shooting Martine and killing her husband. Jovenel Moïse was 53.

“The bullet that I received, I lost the elbow. So that doesn’t exist anymore,” Martine Moise told Hughes.

She’s had four surgeries to repair the wounds to her body.

Two bullets broke her ribs, and nerve tissue was taken from her right leg and placed in her right arm so she’s able to use her hand and fingers.

