Knife attack on German train severely injures 3 people

An ICE train stands at the station in Seubersdorf, southern Germany, Saturday, Nov.6, 2021. There has been a knife attack in the ICE between Regensburg and Nuremberg. Several people were injured, according to police. A man was arrested. (Vifogra/dpa via AP)

BERLIN – A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany left three people severely wounded, the Bavarian Red Cross said Saturday.

One man has been arrested in connection with the morning attack at the train station in Seubersdorf, police said. Police said multiple people were wounded but were unable to provide a specific number.

The train, one of Germany’s high-speed ICE trains, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.

A spokesperson for the Bavarian Red Cross, which has 110 responders on the scene, said the organization processed three “severely injured” people. In addition, 200 to 300 people were removed from the train and were being taken care of at a nearby location.

Local police told The Associated Press they received a call about the attack around 9 a.m.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the background behind the “terrible” attack was “still unclear.” He said people in Seubersdorf, a municipality 473 kilometers (294 miles) south of Berlin, faced no “acute danger.”

“I hope that those injured and those who witnessed this will recover quickly and completely,” Seehofer said.

A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf was closed and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg was suspended. Long-distance train service has since been rerouted via the nearby city of Ingolstadt.