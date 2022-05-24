Review suggests Israeli fire killed reporter, no final word

In this undated photo provided by Al Jazeera Media Network, Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for Al Jazeera network, stands in an area where the Dome of the Rock shrine at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem is seen at right in the background. Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian female reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel, was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Al Jazeera Media Network via AP)

JENIN, West Bank – Who killed Shireen Abu Akleh?

A reconstruction by The Associated Press lends support to assertions that the veteran Palestinian-American reporter was killed by Israeli fire.

Any conclusive answer is likely to prove elusive because of deep distrust between the two sides.

Each is in sole possession of potentially crucial evidence.

Eyewitness accounts, as well as videos taken during an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp on May 11, pinpoint the location of the Israeli soldiers, Palestinian militants and a group of reporters, including Abu Akleh.

The soldiers had a clear line of fire, and there is no visual evidence of any militants near her.