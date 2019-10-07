'Miracle' dog rescued from rubble in Bahamas month after Hurricane Dorian

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. - A dog found alive in the rubble of a collapsed building one month after Hurricane Dorian devastated parts of the Bahamas is being called "Miracle."

Members of Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves discovered the dog Friday in Marsh Harbour using infrared detection from a drone, the organization's spokesman, Chase Scott, said.

Volunteers sifted through broken glass, nails, air-conditioning units and other building debris to rescue the 1-year-old dog, Scott said.

Miracle was emaciated and unable to walk, surviving for weeks on only rainwater, Big Dog Ranch Rescue founder and President Lauree Simmons said.

Despite his condition, Miracle is expected to make a full recovery after several weeks of treatment and therapy.

