'We apologize for what the dogs did,' pit bull owner says after man attacked

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man who owns three pit bulls that were accused of attacking a man over the weekend in Lauderhill said he is sorry that the victim was injured.



"Only thing we're saying is, we apologize for what the dogs did," he said.

Another man in the neighborhood told Local 10 News on Tuesday that he believes the dogs were antagonized, and that someone had to help them out of their crate and through their gate.

Reporter Layron Livingston also spoke to a man who claimed to be the victim's brother, Larry Elliot, who would only say that he is "sorry that it happened to him."

Tony Elliot's feet, legs and face are covered in bandages as he recovers at Broward Health Medical Center.

Police said Elliot, 55, was mauled by three pit bulls on Saturday while he was visiting family on Northwest Fourth Court.

Police said the dogs got out of their crates, escaped their yard and attacked Elliot.

Broward Animal Care and Adoption Division officials said the owners were cited in October after the same dogs attacked three other people. They were also cited in November when two of the dogs attacked another person.

Officials said they tried to set a hearing date to declare the dogs dangerous, but the victims never submitted any statements.

"I know these people that the dogs belong to, and I don't want to say anything to hurt them, but the dogs should have been gone a long time, I think," Elliot's mother said.

Officials said the dogs will be euthanized once the 10-day quarantine period is over.

