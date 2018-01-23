2018 Walk for the Animals to be held March 3 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The 28th annual Walk for the Animals event benefiting the Humane Society of Broward County will be held March 3 in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

This year's cover dog for the event is Ruby, a 3-year-old Australian Shepherd, who will appear on walk brochures and posters.

Ruby is now a resident of Hollywood and shares a loving home with other dogs and cats, as well as her human boy, Roscoe.

Ruby will join other animals and animal lovers at the walk at Huizenga Plaza.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the 1.25 mile walk through Fort Lauderdale starts at 10 a.m.

The event will also feature a bounce house and face painting for children, and dogs can receive the star treatment with red carpet photos, courtesy of Little's Photography, and a dip in the doggie pools.

There will also be free pancakes provided by IHOP, live entertainment and sponsor booths that will offer items and information from VCA Animal Hospitals, Purina, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Coconut Creek Subaru, among others.

Click here to register for the walk.

Last year, participants raised more than $575,000 for animals in need.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.