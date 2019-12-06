These Miami-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of precious puppies near yo up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Mia, terrier

Mia is a charming female terrier puppy being cared for at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue.

Mia gets along well with other dogs and cats and loves kids. She has been vaccinated and microchipped. Good news: She's already house-trained.

Here's what Mia's friends at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue think of her:

Mia, now a 5-month-old pup, was found running alone down a busy street and promptly picked up by our vet. She likes to plays with her toys, go on walks and snuggle with you. Her holiday wish is to find a forever home; she needs a patient, loving adopter who understands she's still growing and playful. Won't you be her Christmas Angel?

Apply to adopt Mia today at Petfinder.

Baby Pebbles, shepherd mix

Baby Pebbles is a sweet female shepherd puppy currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Baby Pebbles plays well with others, and she loves other dogs, cats and kids. She's already vaccinated.

Here's what Baby Pebbles' friends at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. think of her:

Hi! I'm Pebbles! I'm looking for someone that can match my energy. I love to run left and right with a smile on my face. I love kids, dogs, cats and everything that comes along my path. If you're looking for someone to simply keep you company, I'm your girl! What are you waiting for?

Read more about how to adopt Baby Pebbles on Petfinder.

Puppy Jack, Shiba Inu mix

Puppy Jack is a sweet male Shiba Inu puppy currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Puppy Jack is happy to keep company with other dogs. He already has had all of his shots.

Puppy Jack's current caretakers say:

I'm a friendly pup looking for love. Super playful, friendly and an overall great companion. If you're looking for someone to spend quality time with, I'm your guy! Apply today to adopt me.

Read more about how to adopt Puppy Jack on Petfinder.

Puppy Roo, Shiba Inu mix

Puppy Roo is a lovable female Shiba Inu puppy currently residing at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Puppy Roo loves to socialize, and she's happy to keep company with other dogs. Puppy Roo has been vaccinated.

Puppy Roo's current caretakers say:

I'm Roo. Just a young girl looking for love and adventures. I love going on walks, playing with my brother Jack, and making new friends. I am as sweet as pie, and I'm searching for someone to give me hugs and kisses.

Apply to adopt Puppy Roo today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.