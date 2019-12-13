4 lovable kitties to adopt now in Miami

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Maisy Girl, domestic shorthair and tuxedo mix

Maisy Girl is a female domestic shorthair and tuxedo mix being kept at The Cat Network Inc.

She is spayed and vaccinated. Fear not: She is already house-trained.

From Maisy Girl's current caretaker:

Maisy is now one year old. We found her when she was just a kitten, and she has been thriving in our care. Because she loves other cats, an ideal home would have another kitty playmate.

Apply to adopt Maisy Girl today at Petfinder.

Chili, tortoiseshell

Chili is a charming female tortoiseshell cat currently residing at Whiskers & Tails Rescue.

She is spayed and microchipped. She has had all her shots and tested negative FIV/FeLV. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

From Chili's current caretaker:

Chili is just 3 months old, but already she's got a big personality. She is sweet, playful and gets along well with other cats.

Read more about how to adopt Chili on Petfinder.

Copper, domestic shorthair

Copper is a charming male domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Whiskers & Tails Rescue.

He's already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. He's also mastered his house-training etiquette.

From Copper's current caretaker:

This sweet, playful boy is almost four months old. He's happy to keep company with other cats. He'll also be delighted to find his furever home. Could it be yours?

Read more about how to adopt Copper on Petfinder.

Eggo, domestic shorthair

Eggo is a sweet male domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Whiskers & Tails Rescue.

Eggo is already house-trained. He's also had all of his shots and has been neutered and microchipped.

From Eggo's current caretaker:

Eggo is friendly as can be — he's happy to keep company with other cats. He also loves playtime and getting belly rubs from human friends.

Apply to adopt Eggo today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.