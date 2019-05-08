3 kittens found in paper bag next to restaurant dumpster

Surveillance video shows a man leave a bag of kittens by a dumpster near the Cup 'N Saucer Restaurant in Lake Worth.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is trying to find the person who left three kittens in a paper bag next to a restaurant dumpster last week in Lake Worth.

Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance video of the May 2 incident. It shows a man abandon the kittens next to a dumpster by the Cup 'N Saucer Restaurant on Jog Road.

A restaurant employee found the kittens and notified authorities.

Capt. Dave Walesky said the kittens are about 5 weeks old and "in relatively good condition" at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control's main shelter.

