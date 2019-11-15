7 delightful doggies to adopt now in Miami

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of great dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Debo, pug and Maltese mix

Debo is a male pug and Maltese mix currently residing at Compassionate Pug Rescue of South Florida. Debo will get along great with kids, cats or dogs. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Debo is already neutered, and he has had all his shots. Notes from Debo's caretakers: Sandy and Debo are a bonded brother sister duo who are sure to wiggle their way into your hearts! Debo is an 8-year-old one eyed sweetheart; he knows some basic commands and is very obedient. He and Sandy love their walks, roaming the yard and lounging on the sofa near you. They will be so incredibly grateful to have a new family to love them. Make their wish come. Complete an application today! Read more about how to adopt Debo on Petfinder.

Lula, German shepherd

Lula is a darling female German shepherd dog currently housed at Fur Angels Rescue. Lula loves to socialize — she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She already has had all of her shots, is spayed and fully vetted. Fear not: She is already house-trained. Lula's current caretakers say: A nice family adopted me and thought I'd be a good companion for an autistic child. But the child doesn't like dogs, so I ended up neglected and living in the yard for sometime. It's no fun being out here by myself. I really like being around other dogs, kids and people. And I'm only a year and five months old. Don't think I deserve a loving home? Could it be yours? Apply to adopt Lula today at Petfinder.

Louie, Yorkshire terrier

Louie is a handsome male Yorkshire terrier dog currently residing at Fur Angels Rescue. Louie gets along well with cats, dogs and kids. He's vaccinated and neutered. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Here's what Louie's friends at Fur Angels Rescue think of him: A Good Samaritan found me running down the street and rescued me. I'm 4 years old and very friendly and loving. So thankful to be in good hands now. I'm looking for a forever home where someone will love me for the rest of my life. I hope you'll fall in love with me and adopt me soon! Apply to adopt Louie today at Petfinder.

Maizy, Labrador retriever mix

Maizy is a female Labrador retriever mix being cared for at Fairy Tails. Maizy loves other dogs. Maizy is spayed, and she has had all her shots. From Maizy's current caretaker: This one-year-old yellow lab mix weigh 55 lbs. But she's extremely gentle and smart and loves making silly faces. She is great with other dogs and children and regards cats with curiosity. Darling Maizy is ready to come home with you today! Won't you please adopt this loving baby and make room in rescue for us to save another life? Apply to adopt Maizy today at Petfinder.

Cookie, chihuahua

Cookie is a lovable female chihuahua dog being kept at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission. Cookie gets along well with other dogs. Cookie is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Notes from Cookie's caretakers: I'm 10 years old, so they consider me a senior dog. My loving owner went into a hospice, and I was rescued from a Miami shelter just in time. I'm sweet as can be, love to be petted, and get along with other dogs. Won't you give me a second chance at life? Read more about how to adopt Cookie on Petfinder.

Weezy, American bulldog mix

Weezy is a charming male American bulldog mix in the care of Saving Paws 4 Love. Weezy's vaccinations are already up to date, and he is neutered. Here's what Weezy's friends at Saving Paws 4 Love think of him: I'm Weezy. I'm a handsome, sweet American Bulldog mix. I've been fully vetted and am ready to find my forever family. I love other dogs but need a house without kids. If that sounds like you, please contact Saving Paws 4 Love to adopt me. Can't wait to hear from you! Read more about how to adopt Weezy on Petfinder.

Rocky, pug

Rocky is an adorable male pug dog being kept at Compassionate Pug Rescue of South Florida. Rocky likes to socialize — he's happy to keep company with kids, dogs or cats. He's been vaccinated and neutered. From Rocky's current caretaker: Rocky and Jenny are gentle loving souls—a bonded pair that have been together their whole lives. Rocky is a sweet boy 10-year-old boy. He's so happy to be around Jenny that he doesn't really play with toys too much. Jenny loves the car and going for walks near the lake with Rocky. They are great with well-behaved kids, cats and other small dogs. And as long as they are near you, they are happy. Won't you consider bringing this perfect sweet pair home with you? Apply to adopt Rocky today at Petfinder.

