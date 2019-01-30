Pets

Bark park with a bar; new Florida dog park to serve alcohol

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

ORLANDO - Leave it to Florida to find a way to combine dog play with alcohol.

A new dog park in Orlando will include a full-service bar when it opens later this summer, according to WESH.

Boozehounds Dog Bar is the creation of two University of Central Florida graduates who may have come up with this not-so-hairbrained idea while on a college bender.

Along with the actual bar, there will be televisions and plenty of space for Fido and Rover to play.

Boozehounds will sell passes to the dog bar, with a monthly pass costing a fun-loving dog owner just $20.

Not just any dog will be welcomed at Boozehounds. Rules state that dogs must be over 4 months old, while all dogs over 8 months old must be spayed or neutered.

