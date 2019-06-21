Cats in Miami looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some furry felines near you? There are dozens of great cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Bella, domestic shorthair

Bella is a sweet female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Whiskers & Tails Rescue. Bella will get along great with your other cats. She has been vaccinated and spayed. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. Here's what Bella's friends at Whiskers & Tails Rescue think of her: She is sweet and playful. Apply to adopt Bella today at Petfinder.

Celeste, domestic and Siamese mix

Celeste is an adorable female domestic and Siamese mix in the care of Operation PAW. Celeste is a social butterfly — she loves other cats. She's already house-trained. She is already vaccinated and spayed. From Celeste's current caretaker: She is snuggly and affectionate. She would do best in a more quiet, less hectic home. Read more about how to adopt Celeste on Petfinder.

Slate, tuxedo and domestic shorthair mix

Slate is a handsome male tuxedo and domestic shorthair mix staying at The Cat Network Inc. Slate is ready to make friends — he gets along well with dogs and cats. He is already house-trained. Slate is neutered and vaccinated. From Slate's current caretaker: Super sweet cat that is comfortable no matter where he is. Very confident and cool. Read more about how to adopt Slate on Petfinder.

Kuroo, domestic shorthair and Bombay mix

Kuroo is a lovable male domestic shorthair and Bombay mix being kept at Operation PAW. Kuroo is happy to keep company with other cats. He already has all of his shots, and he's neutered. He is also already house-trained. Kuroo's current caretakers say: Kuroo would do well in a home with other calm, gentle kitty friends. He is a wonderful little companion--he is affectionate and playful, and he shows great interest in his surroundings. He is bright and interactive. Read more about how to adopt Kuroo on Petfinder.

Clara, tortoiseshell and torbie mix

Clara is a charming female tortoiseshell and torbie mix being kept at The Cat Network Inc. No other cats, please: Clara is looking for cat-free home. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. Notes from Clara's caretakers: She is a spirited but friendly and loving cat. She would prefer to be the only cat, but has been around many cats! She loves to play. Read more about Clara on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline