Cats in Miami looking for their fur-ever homes

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cute kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Waffles, domestic shorthair

Waffles is a lovable female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Whiskers & Tails Rescue. Waffles is friendly as can be — she'll get along great with your other cats. She's been vaccinated and spayed. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. From Waffles' current caretaker: Waffles is a three-and-a-half-month-old domestic shorthair. This kitty is super playful and sweet. Apply to adopt Waffles today at Petfinder.

Cupcake, domestic shorthair

Cupcake is a female domestic shorthair cat staying at Whiskers & Tails Rescue. Cupcake plays well with others — she's happy to keep company with other cats. Her vaccinations are up to date and she is spayed. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. Notes from Cupcake's caretakers: Cupcake is as sweet as she looks. This kitty is just 3 months old. She is very playful and loves to cuddle. Read more about Cupcake on Petfinder.

Bella, domestic shorthair

Bella is a female domestic shorthair cat being cared for at Whiskers & Tails Rescue. Bella will get along great with other cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette, has all of her shots and is spayed. Here's what Bella's friends at Whiskers & Tails Rescue think of her: Bella is 3 months old and came to us with several siblings. She has a playful spirit and would make a wonderful addition to your family. Read more about how to adopt Bella on Petfinder.

Slate, tuxedo and domestic shorthair mix

Slate is an adorable male tuxedo and domestic shorthair mix staying at The Cat Network Inc. Slate loves dogs and cats. He is neutered, vaccinated and has mastered his house-training etiquette. Slate's current caretakers say: This cat loves to chill out with people, cats and friendly dogs. He is comfortable, no matter where he is. But it's time for him to find a forever loving home. Could it be yours? Read more about Slate on Petfinder.

Kuroo, domestic shorthair and Bombay mix

Kuroo is a male domestic shorthair and Bombay mix being cared for at Operation PAW. Kuroo gets along well with other cats. He has mastered his house-training etiquette, is neutered and he has all of his shots. Kuroo's current caretakers say: Kuroo lost his home when his family left the country, and he came to us with a little suitcase full of belongings. He has adjusted well to his foster home with other kitties and would do well in a home with other calm, gentle kitty friends. Kuroo is a wonderful little companion — affectionate, curious and playful. He looks forward to finding a forever family to love again. Read more about Kuroo on Petfinder.

Clara, tortoiseshell and torbie mix

Clara is an adorable female tortoiseshell and torbie mix currently residing at The Cat Network Inc. Clara is vaccinated, spayed and has mastered her house-training etiquette. Here's what Clara's friends at The Cat Network Inc. think of her: Say hello to Clara! She is a tortie female around 2 years old and was rescued from Cleveland Clinic in Weston. She is a spirited cat, very friendly and loving. She would prefer to be the only cat, but has been around other feline friends and done well. Apply to adopt Clara today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.