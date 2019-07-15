Dog owners warned by FDA over feeding pets human food due to deadly sweetener

John Phillips / Getty Images

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to dog owners about feeding their pets human food that could be deadly.

Within one hour of ingesting foods that contain the sugar substitute xylitol, dogs can experience vomiting, seizures, tremors and even death.

Xylitol can be found in baked goods if the baker substitutes the sweetener for sugar. According to the FDA, "people can buy xylitol in bulk to bake sweet treats at home. In-store bakeries also are selling baked goods containing the sweetener."

KTTV reports the sweetener is used in breath mints, toothpaste, gum, vitamins and some peanut and nut butters.

Owners are being warned to check if any food or treats given to their dogs contain xylitol.

If you think your dog has eaten xylitol, take him to your vet or an emergency animal hospital immediately,

