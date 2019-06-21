Dog waits for dead owner to come home in heartbreaking photo

NorthStar Pet Rescue / Facebook

BOONTON, N.J. - A heartbreaking photo showing a dog waiting at his dead owner's bedside, unaware that he won't be coming home, has gone viral.

NorthStar Pet Rescue in New Jersey posted the photo of Moose, a 3-year-old Lab mix, to Facebook on Monday in hopes a new home could be found for the dog.

"Moose sat patiently next to his dad's hospital bed, waiting for him to return, not knowing that “Dad" had passed away." the post read.

The organization said Moose had been taking the death of his owner "pretty hard."

Thankfully, the group posted an update Wednesday saying several applications have already been received to adopt Moose and they believe he'll find a new forever home soon.

