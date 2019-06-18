Dogs in Miami looking for their fur-ever homes

Start your day off right by looking at some lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Miami.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Crystal, Yorkshire terrier



Crystal is a lovable female Yorkshire terrier dog being kept at United Yorkie Rescue. Crystal loves other dogs. She's vaccinated and spayed. She is already house-trained. Crystal's current caretakers say: Crystal is starting to crave love and absolutely loves to snuggle in the bed and get her belly rubs. She loves all the fosters and she gets excited when a new one comes in. Crystal deserves a home that will be patient and loving with her. She loves walks, being outside, riding in the car and just being with her human and buddies. Read more about Crystal on Petfinder.

Parker, American bulldog mix

Parker is a charming male American bulldog mix in the care of Magic City K9. Parker is a social animal — he's happy to keep company with other dogs. Have no fear: He is already house-trained. He's already neutered, and he has all his shots. From Parker's current caretaker: Parker would be great for an experienced dog owner and/or a home with teenage kids or older. Read more about Parker on Petfinder.

Douglas, American bulldog mix

Douglas is a male American bulldog mix being cared for at Magic City K9. Douglas is eager to make friends — he loves other dogs. Have no fear: He is already house-trained. He has all of his shots, and he is neutered. Notes from Douglas' caretakers: Douglas would be great for a new dog owner and/or a family with kids 5 and older. Read more about how to adopt Douglas on Petfinder.

Ocho, cattle dog and terrier mix

Ocho is a handsome male cattle dog and terrier mix being kept at Magic City K9. Ocho plays well with others, and he gets along well with other dogs. He is already house-trained. He already has all of his shots, and he's neutered. From Ocho's current caretaker: Ocho is extremely affectionate and is already excelling at his training. If he could cuddle up next to you and snuggle all day he probably would, but he's also very playful. This guy will make an ideal family dog with teenage kids or older. Read more about how to adopt Ocho on Petfinder.

Magic, American bulldog mix

Magic is a male American bulldog mix being kept at Magic City K9. Magic is a social butterfly — he gets along well with other dogs. Magic is already neutered, and he has all his shots. He is already house-trained. Magic's current caretakers say: Magic has proved to be not only incredibly smart, but is very submissive and obedient towards his handler. He is always friendly towards people on leash but can become protective of his "home" territory. This trait is easily managed through training. Apply to adopt Magic today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

