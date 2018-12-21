Dogs in need of new home after owner killed in attempted robbery

MARGATE, Fla. - When Jaime Humet, a longtime Miami-Dade County librarian, was fatally shot on Dec. 10, his family was left stunned.

Police said Humet was shot during an attempted robbery in Miami Gardens.

Since then, police have been searching for his killer, while his family has tried to console one another.

But Humet's two dogs -- 4-year-old Suzie and 5-year-old Sam -- had nowhere to go.

They were being kept at Miami-Dade Animal Services, but knowing the situation they were in, the 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Animal Rescue decided they needed to go down to Animal Services and get them.

"We knew we had to save their life and that's what we decided to do," Amy Roman said. "We ran, we got a plan in place and we pulled them out. They are terrified, they are confused, but we are desperate to find them a loving home to keep them together."

Both dogs got baths Friday and were relaxing at the Camp Canine in Margate.

The rescue is looking for anyone interested in fostering or adopting the dogs together.

Those who wish to take the dogs in are asked to visit the rescue's website or call them at 561-860-3783.





