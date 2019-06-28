FDA releases list of dog food brands possibly linked to heart disease

© Brandpoint

WASHINGTON - Dog owners are being warned by the Food and Drug Administration of pet food brands that could cause congestive heart failure in their pets.

WFTV reports the FDA has been investigating the link between certain brands and dilated cardiomyopathy, also known as DCM.

There have been 500 reported cases of DCM with most involving large breed dogs like golden retrievers and Labrador retrievers.

However, some small breeds were also affected.

Here are the dog food brands with most cases linked to DCM :

Acana (67 cases)

Zignatue (64)

Taste of the Wild (53)

4Health (32)

Earthborn Holistic (32)

Blue Buffalo (31)

Nature's Domain (29)

Fromm (24)

Merrick (16)

California Natural (15)

Natural Balance (15)

Orijen (12)

Nature's Variety (11)

NutriSource (10)

Nutro (10)

Rachael Ray Nutrish (10)

