Firefighter uses his own drone to help rescue hikers, dog

BERNADILLO COUNTY, N. Mex. - A Bernalillo County Fire Department firefighter recently used his personal drone to help rescue two hikers and their dog.

Lt. David Lujan, a spokesman for the Bernalillo County Fire Department, said the five-member crew on the ground was disoriented with only about two hours of daylight when the firefighter used his drone May 12.

"They were having a difficult time finding their way back," Lujan said. "The hikers were off the beaten path."

When they found them, the dog was dehydrated and was immobile. Firefighters carried him for nearly two miles.

