Firefighters rescue 8 cats from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters rescued eight cats from a burning home Sunday night in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to the home at Southwest 132nd Avenue and Southwest 102nd Street shortly before 7:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the homeowner told them that there were several cats still inside.

While firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, several others searched the home, found the cats and got them out safely.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



