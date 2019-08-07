Firefighters rescue dog injured in suspected hit-and-run crash

WEST PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel rescued an injured dog that was curled up on the side of the road Tuesday in West Park.

"The 2 year-old Pit Bull mix appeared to have been struck by a car, as evidenced by a broken leg," Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane said.

The firefighters picked up the dog near the intersection of Southwest 25th Street and Southwest 40th Avenue, about a block away from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Station 27.

They took the dog to Hollywood Animal Hospital in Hollywood.

"One of the most unique opportunities for a public safety professional is to have the ability to make a difference in someone’s life each and every day," Kane said, "even if that someone is of the four legged kind."





