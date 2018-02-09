Hedgehog, 2 dogs rescued in southwest Miami-Dade apartment fire

A hedgehog and two dogs were rescued by firefighters after an apartment in southwest Miami-Dade County caught fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay said firefighters were called to the apartment near Southwest First Street and Southwest 109th Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

Lay said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about 30 minutes. He said nobody was injured, but two dogs and a pet hedgehog had to be rescued.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

