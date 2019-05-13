Horse dies after falling into South Florida swimming pool

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A horse that fell into a South Florida swimming pool has died.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a Lake Worth home about 12:30 p.m. Sunday after the horse had somehow fallen into the pool.

The horse's owner, Erica Lucas, told the Palm Beach Post that the animal tried to drink from the pool and fell into it.

A deputy walked into the water in full uniform, sat down on the steps and calmed Shine, a 23-year-old Tennessee walking horse, until Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived.

According to the newspaper, rescuers rigged 2-by-4s and a carpet to lead the animal out.

Capt. Albert Borroto, a spokesman for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, said the horse safely got out of the pool.

Shine had a seizure and died later that night. Lucas said the horse died from colic and an intestinal obstruction, not from falling into the pool.

