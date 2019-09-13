Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 6 lovable pups to adopt now in Miami

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

Cooper, American bulldog

Cooper is a charming male American bulldog dog currently residing at Fur Angels Rescue. Cooper loves being around people, and children will love him. He has had all of his shots. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. Notes from Cooper's caretakers: I'm Cooper. I was in bad shape when a good Samaritan named Lydia found me, neglected and abandoned, in Morningside Park. I'm looking for my forever family, but I also need somewhere peaceful and quiet while I undergo treatment for heartworm. I'm shy and sweet and would do best in a home without other pets. Can you open up your home to me and keep me safe? Read more about how to adopt Cooper on Petfinder.

Coco, chocolate Labrador retriever and American bulldog mix

Coco is a female chocolate Labrador retriever and American bulldog mix in the care of Big Hearts for Big Dogs Rescue- Miami. Coco is the life of the party, and she loves children, dogs or cats. She's spayed, vaccinated and is heartworm negative. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. Coco's current caretakers say: Coco is amazing with everyone and loves kids. Apply online to learn more about her. Apply to adopt Coco today at Petfinder.

Rose, golden retriever and yellow Labrador retriever mix

Rose is a female golden retriever and yellow Labrador retriever mix being cared for at Big Hearts for Big Dogs Rescue- Miami. She's spayed, and she has had all her shots. Fear not: She is already house-trained. From Rose's current caretaker: Rose plays well with others — she loves cats, dogs and children. And she loves to swim. To meet her, apply online. Read more about Rose on Petfinder.

Star, chow chow and terrier mix

Star is a darling female chow chow and terrier mix currently residing at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission. She's spayed, vaccinated and already house-trained. From Star's current caretaker: Star, now three years old, was injured when she was found by a good Samaritan. We discovered that she loves to play with other dogs and go for car rides. Now that she is healed, she's ready for a great home and will make a friendly companion. Read more about Star on Petfinder.

Hope, Labrador retriever and terrier mix

Hope is a sweet female Labrador retriever and terrier mix currently housed at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission. She has mastered her house-training etiquette, is already spayed, and has had all her shots. From Hope's current caretaker: Hope is three years old, weighs 46 pounds, and is a social butterfly. A victim of abandonment, she took excellent care of her puppies while being in horrible condition. Despite the rough times she's endured, this girl is always happy and smiling and now has a clean bill of health. All she needs is a home with a family that will always treasure her. Read more about how to adopt Hope on Petfinder.

Tigger, terrier and American bulldog mix

Tigger is a male terrier and American bulldog mix being kept at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Tigger wants all your attention: He will need a home free of other dogs. He is sweet with small children. No need to worry: He's already house-trained. He's already neutered and vaccinated. Tigger's current caretakers say: "Life is not about how fast you run or how high you climb, but how well you bounce." I love Tigger's quote from Winnie-the-Pooh, because it represents me! I have been through ups and downs and moved from one shelter to another, but I always bounce back. I now have favorite hobbies and great friends, and I serve as a comfort companion for children in need. After my volunteer services, I enjoy beach adventures and playing at the park.

Apply to adopt Tigger today at Petfinder.

