Massive 26 pound cat needs a forever home

Morris Animal Refuge

PHILADELPHIA - A massive, and we mean massive, cat is in need of a forever home.

The cat named BeeJay is just your average brown and white tabby that weighs a whopping 26 pounds.

Yes, 26 POUNDS.

An animal refuge in Philadelphia tweeted out photos of the cat Tuesday.

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

"OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK." the Morris Animal Refuge tweeted. "He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love."

Along with his big girth, BeeJay is also known to have a big heart.

And probably a big appetite.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.