Massive 26 pound cat needs a forever home

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer
Morris Animal Refuge

PHILADELPHIA - A massive, and we mean massive, cat is in need of a forever home.

The cat named BeeJay is just your average brown and white tabby that weighs a whopping 26 pounds.

Yes, 26 POUNDS.

An animal refuge in Philadelphia tweeted out photos of the cat Tuesday.

"OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK." the Morris Animal Refuge tweeted. "He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love."

Along with his big girth, BeeJay is also known to have a big heart. 

And probably a big appetite.

