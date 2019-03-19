New bill would punish owners who leave pets during hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A new bill making its way through the Florida legislature would punish owners who leave pets behind when a hurricane threatens the state.

SB 1738, sponsored by state Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota, easily cleared the Florida Senate Agriculture Committee Monday.

The bill would make it a first-degree misdemeanor to leave a dog restrained or unattended during hurricanes, The Florida Times-Union reports.

A first-degree misdemeanor could send the person found guilty to jail for up to one year, and also a $5,000 fine.

According to the report, 49 dogs were rescued in Palm Beach County after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

