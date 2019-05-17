Petco offers free food upgrades for pets this weekend

MIAMI - Petco will give pet owners free upgrades for food this weekend.

Anyone can bring in a can or bag of cat or dog food that contains artificial ingredients and trade it in for free, artificial-free food products.

The free upgrades will take place on May 18 and 19 at all Petco locations.

According to KABC, artificial ingredients include artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

"We stopped selling foods with artificial ingredients because we believe it's the right thing to do, and we want to make decisions easier for pet parents." said Nick Konat, Petco's Co-Chief Merchandising Officer. "The Artificial-Free Upgrade event is a great opportunity for pet parents to learn about our new nutrition standards, how these standards can help address their pet's needs, and how pet parents can make this important change with us. We're proud to make the transition accessible to all pet parents in the spirit of better health and wellness for our four-legged family members."

