Police find 3 kittens in bag on side of Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police called to a suspicious object on the side of a highway got a purr-fect surprise Tuesday night -- a bag full of kittens.

Miami Gardens police said they received an anonymous call about a suspicious black bag on the side of the Palmetto Expressway.

When officers arrived, they noticed the bag was moving, so they took a peek inside and found three crying kittens.

Police haven't said what became of the cats, but Local10.com sent an email to inquire about them.

