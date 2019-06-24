Puppy left with arm chair on side of road

Sharon North - Brookhaven Animal Control

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. - A puppy left behind by an owner dumping furniture on the side of the road wouldn't leave its arm chair as it waited for someone to return.

Sharon Norton, the animal control officer in Brookhaven (Miss.), posted a photo of the dog to Facebook on Monday.

Norton said the puppy wouldn't move out of the arm chair and appeared malnourished. She left a message for the person who left the dog behind.

"To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food. Shame on you for doing this to this puppy... but one day Karma will meet up with you."

WBTV reports the puppy will be given shelter and nursed back to health before it can be adopted into a new home.

