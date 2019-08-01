These Miami-based kitties are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some cute kitties? There are dozens of deserving cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Livio, domestic shorthair mix

Livio is a handsome male domestic shorthair mix currently residing at The Cat Network Inc. Livio is neutered, and he has all his shots. He is already house-trained. Livio's current caretakers say: Livio is a very purrsonable kitty. If you're interested in adopting him, please see complete listing to contact his foster mom Megan. Apply to adopt Livio today at Petfinder.

Tommy, domestic shorthair mix

Tommy is a male domestic shorthair mix being kept at The Cat Network Inc. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered. Have no fear: He is already house-trained. Notes from Tommy's caretakers: Tommy is shy but sweet. If you are interested in taking him home, please see complete listing for details and contact his foster mom Megan. Read more about how to adopt Tommy on Petfinder.

Royal, domestic shorthair mix

Royal is a lovable male domestic shorthair mix being cared for at The Cat Network Inc. Royal is already neutered, and he has all his shots. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Royal is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. From Royal's current caretaker: Meet Royal. This handsome cat has very striking markings, and he is super lovable. Contact us to learn more about him. Read more about Royal on Petfinder.

Babette, domestic shorthair mix

Babette is a charming female domestic shorthair mix being cared for at Operation PAW. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She's already spayed, and she has all her shots. Here's what Babette's friends at Operation PAW think of her: Babette came to us in a box, unable to properly stand. She was rushed to the vet and treated for vitamin D deficiency rickets. Months have passed and thanks to the love and care of her foster Mom and foster fur siblings, she has grown strong and brave. She is ready to go to her new forever home. Apply to adopt Babette today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

