These Miami-based pups are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Kiki, American bulldog



Kiki is a sweet female American bulldog dog currently residing at Magic City K9. Kiki is already spayed and vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Read more about Kiki on Petfinder.

Jaxx, boxer mix

Jaxx is a sweet male boxer mix currently housed at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue. Jaxx is a true family dog, and children will love him. He has all of his shots, and he's been neutered and microchipped. Fear not: He is already house-trained. From Jaxx's current caretaker: Jaxx was saved from our local kill shelter in Miami after being found in very bad condition. This loving boy enjoys walks and is very affectionate with humans. He is good with kids and medium to large dogs. Apply to adopt Jaxx today at Petfinder.

Tim, English bulldog and American bulldog mix

Tim is a handsome male English bulldog and American bulldog mix currently housed at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue. Tim is looking for forever home without other dogs or cats. He has mastered his house-training etiquette, is already neutered and has all his shots. Here's what Tim's friends at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue think of him: Tim was found on the streets of Miami and taken to a local shelter. We rescued him in the nick of time. He adores people, loves his toys and walks on a leash. He needs an experienced owner, as he is a big boy with lots of energy. Read more about how to adopt Tim on Petfinder.

Bobby, Dalmatian and terrier mix

Bobby is a darling male Dalmatian and terrier mix in the care of Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Bobby is a social butterfly — he loves other dogs. Good news: He is already house-trained. He already has all of his shots, and he is neutered. Here's what Bobby's friends at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. think of him: Bobby knows his commands and does well with other dogs. He is seeking a loving home where he can enjoy his golden years. Read more about how to adopt Bobby on Petfinder.

Nitro, pit bull terrier and American bulldog mix

Nitro is a handsome male pit bull terrier and American bulldog mix being cared for at Big Hearts for Big Dogs Rescue- Miami. Nitro will get along great with other dogs. He is looking for cat-free household. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Nitro is already neutered, and he has all his shots. Nitro's current caretakers say: Nitro is a happy, loving dude with lots of energy. He only weighs 38 pounds, but he has a big heart. He loves other dogs and would do best in a home with at least one other canine friend. Read more about how to adopt Nitro on Petfinder.

Sammie, Labrador retriever and shepherd mix

Sammie is a lovable female Labrador retriever and shepherd mix in the care of Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Good news: She is already house-trained. Sammie is already spayed, and she has all her shots. Sammie's current caretakers say: Sammie was surrendered when she wasn't getting along with the other dogs in her owner's home. She is on the shy side and would do best in a calmer, quieter home. She was once a certified therapy dog, so she can promise to keep you and your home safe. Apply to adopt Sammie today at Petfinder.

