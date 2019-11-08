These Miami-based pups are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Tito, chihuahua and beagle mix

Tito is a charming male chihuahua and beagle mix staying at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission. Tito loves other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He's already vaccinated and neutered. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. From Tito's current caretaker: Tito is an owner-surrender. This 8-year-old-dog weighs 15 pounds and is very friendly. His human mom passed away and mom's son didn't want him. We're seeking a forever home where Tito can live out the rest of his days. Are you the one for Tito? Email us for more info or complete an adoption application. Read more about Tito on Petfinder.

Rigby, hound

Rigby is a lovable male hound dog currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Rigby is friendly as can be, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. Rigby is neutered, and he has had all his shots. Notes from Rigby's caretakers: My name is Rigby. I traveled all the way from South Carolina to Florida to find someone willing to give me a loving home. I promise to always be by you side. I love car rides, especially if you play music. And I love to sing. If you're looking for your next American Idol, look no further! I can be your next Shawn Mendes! Apply to adopt Rigby today at Petfinder.

Rosa, shepherd mix

Rosa is a female shepherd mix being cared for at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Rosa is a social butterfly — she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She already has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. From Rosa's current caretaker: Hi, my name is Rosa! I've had quite the journey over the last year! The human I loved so much and who raised me passed away. The, I kept wandering over to my neighbor's house, but the family could not keep me. I am such a sweet, loving gal with great manners, and I just want to be home with someone. They say the third time is a charm, Will you be mine? Read more about how to adopt Rosa on Petfinder.

Olive, terrier mix

Olive is a female terrier mix being kept at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Olive gets along well with other dogs. She's spayed, and she has had all her shots. Here's what Olive's friends at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. think of her: Hi, my name is Olive! I was living on a construction site until a Good Samaritan brought me to this shelter. Then, I knew life was about to get better. I had surgery to repair my dislocated shoulder, which had been injured weeks ago. After all I have been through, I just want to share my happy-go-lucky personality with a loving family I can call my own. I promise to show you the special girl I am! Read more about Olive on Petfinder.

Lola, Labrador retriever mix

Lola is a sweet female Labrador retriever mix staying at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Lola is happy to keep company with other dogs. She's been vaccinated and spayed. Here's what Lola's friends at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. think of her: I'm a loving, playful girl looking for a family to give all my love to. I love to play fetch and tug-o-war, and roll around with my best buddy, Harley. I was in bad shape when I was rescued from the county shelter. I'm all better now, and I'm searching for my forever home. If you want to cuddle, receive kisses and unconditional love, look no further! Apply today to adopt me. Read more about how to adopt Lola on Petfinder.

Rocco, American bulldog and shar-pei mix

Rocco is a handsome male American bulldog and shar-pei mix currently housed at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission. Rocco is neutered and vaccinated. He's also house and crate-trained. Here's what Rocco's friends at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission think of him: Meet Rocco. He's a big gentleman, but don't let his size fool you! He's 3 years old, weighs 72 pounds, and is one of the most lovable guys you will ever meet. He gets along great with others dogs, and small breeds love him. He usually looks after the puppies, and he'll look out for you too! Apply to adopt Rocco today at Petfinder.

