'Unicorn' puppy has tail growing from its forehead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A puppy appropriately named Narwhal has gained fame for being a unicorn.

Narwhal, the special puppy at a Missouri rescue, actually has a tail growing out of his forehead... hence the name.

Mac's Mission in Cape Girardeau rescued Narwhal and another dog earlier this month, WHAS reports. The two dogs were found outside in the cold.

A veterinarian has checked on the puppy and found no reason to remove the extra tail. Officials with the rescue shelter say Narwhal is just like any other puppy.

"He is pretty much the most unique amazing example of what we do here, and we are so thankful to have the chance to be part of his journey," the rescue said on Facebook.

The rescue is waiting for Narwhal to grow a bit more before he is put up for adoption.

