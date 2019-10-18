Want to adopt a pet? Here are 5 delightful doggies to adopt now in Miami

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Skye, American bulldog and terrier mix



Skye is a female American bulldog and terrier mix being cared for at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue. Skye is happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and children. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She's been vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. Skye's current caretakers say: Skye was rescued from the streets at just eight months. Now one years old, this sweet, playful pup is in foster care and thriving. She loves to run around, cuddle and play with her chew toys. Skye would make a great addition to a family who loves the outdoors and has kids older than 5. Read more about how to adopt Skye on Petfinder.

Bear, shepherd and collie mix

Bear is a darling male shepherd and collie mix currently residing at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue. Bear gets along well with other dogs. Fear not: He's already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he is neutered. From Bear's current caretaker: A neglected Bear, who could barely walk, was rescued from our local kill shelter just in time. This love bug enjoys walking around with his stuffed animals in his mouth and cuddling up next to you. Although he is older, he would make a great family dog. We promise he will melt your heart. Read more about Bear on Petfinder.

Jax, boxer mix

Jax is a male boxer mix currently housed at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue. Jax loves other dogs. Jax is already neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Good news: He is already house-trained. Notes from Jax's caretakers: Jax, now 4 years old, was found on the streets as a stray; he was severely emaciated and suffering from ear and eye infections. Currently in foster care, he is 100 percent healthy and loves to run around and play. This loving dog has been searching for his forever home for a year. Will you give him the one he so deserves? Read more about Jax on Petfinder.

Josie, pug

Josie is a winsome female pug dog staying at Compassionate Pug Rescue of South Florida. Josie wants to be your one and only: She will need a home free of other dogs and cats. She does do well with children.Josie is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Here's what Josie's friends at Compassionate Pug Rescue of South Florida think of her: Hey Pug Lovers! I am Josie, a cuddly petite ball of cuteness. My favorite activities include snuggling on the couch, short walks, mealtimes and pup massages. I would do best in a home with a fenced yard—but without other dogs. Do you have room in your heart and home to welcome me? Read more about how to adopt Josie on Petfinder.

Lilly, beagle

Lilly is a charming female beagle dog being cared for at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Lilly is the life of the party — she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She has had all of her shots, and she has been spayed. Lilly is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Here's what Lilly's friends at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. think of her: Lilly just arrived, and we are gradually getting to know her. Please check back in a few days or email us for more information. Apply to adopt Lilly today at Petfinder.

