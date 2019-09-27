Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 lovable pups to adopt now in Miami

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of darling dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sasha, pug



Sasha is a female pug dog being cared for at Compassionate Pug Rescue of South Florida. Sasha loves other dogs. She's already spayed and vaccinated. Fear not: She's already house-trained. Here's what Sasha's friends at Compassionate Pug Rescue of South Florida think of her: My name is Sasha and I am a sweet and pretty eleven-year-old girl. Since I've been on a spa diet, I'm feeling spunkier every day! I enjoy my daily walks, and my foster dad says I am quiet, gentle and friendly with small children and other dogs. If you would like to bring a special gal like me home, I promise to love you as much as you love me! Apply to adopt Sasha today at Petfinder.

Rocky, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Rocky is a charming male American Staffordshire terrier mix currently residing at Magic City K9. Please visit the training program's website before inquiring about Rocky. Rocky loves other dogs. Rocky is neutered and vaccinated. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. From Rocky's current caretaker: Rocky is a two-year-old "red nose" Pitbull terrier mix. He is absolutely stunning! Rocky is what we call a plug-and-play dog. If you're a first time dog owner, you'd do great with Rocky. He loves to give kisses and would probably sleep with you He's affectionate, smart and highly social. Read more about how to adopt Rocky on Petfinder.

Felipe, dachshund mix

Felipe is a lovable male dachshund mix staying at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission. Felipe plays well with others, and he'll get along great with cats, dogs and children. He has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. From Felipe's current caretaker: Felipe, a one-year-old dachshund mix, weights about 12 pounds. He's very friendly and happy even though he's gone through some rough times. He is an owner surrender pup; he was no longer wanted and kept in a cage outside. He is now safe, in good health and ready for the loving home he deserves. Are you the one for him? Apply to adopt Felipe today at Petfinder.

Velcro, German shepherd

Velcro is a male German shepherd dog currently housed at Fairy Tails. Velcro is the life of the party — he loves other dogs and cats. He has been vaccinated. Here's what Velcro's friends at Fairy Tails think of him: Velcro loves to give hugs and sits when asked. So far, he's great with the other dogs and the cats. This darling is ready to come home with you today! Please adopt this loving baby and make room in rescue for us to save another life. Apply to adopt Velcro today at Petfinder.

Rafiki, hound

Rafiki is a darling male hound dog being cared for at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Rafiki loves other dogs. He has been vaccinated and neutered. Rafiki's current caretakers say: Hi, my name is Rafiki! I'm a long way from home. After living as a stray in South Carolina, I was lucky enough to end up at PAWS4you. Staff says I'm super chill and mellow and have gorgeous eyes. Swing by to meet me and the gang. I promise to bring my super cool energy into your life. Apply to adopt Rafiki today at Petfinder.

Mufasa, coonhound mix

Mufasa is a male coonhound mix being kept at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Mufasa loves other dogs. He already has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. Notes from Mufasa's caretakers: Hi, my name is Mufasa! At PAWS4you, the staff describes like this: he's a complete saint, listens to commands really well and has a great personality. I like to pal around with my new friends, Conway, Pumba and pretty Sarafina. If you are looking for a complete saint to bring home, I'm your man. Read more about how to adopt Mufasa on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.