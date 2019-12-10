Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2601 N.W. 16 Street Road (Flagami)

Listed at $1,802/month, this 865-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2601 N.W. 16 Street Road.

The apartment offers a balcony and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2701 Biscayne Blvd.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2701 Biscayne Blvd. It's listed for $1,803/month.

The building features garage parking. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet and high ceilings in the unit. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

500 N.E. 24th St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 500 N.E. 24th St. that's going for $1,805/month.

The condo features a dishwasher. The building has a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

102 S.E. Third Ave. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 102 S.E. Third Ave. It's listed for $1,815/month.

The building includes garage parking as an amenity. You can also expect to see a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

1900 S.W. Eighth St. (Little Havana)

Located at 1900 S.W. Eighth St., here's a 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,819/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

