The tallest residential building south of New York City is coming to Miami

DOWNTOWN MIAMI, Fla. – Miami’s skyline seems to resemble those of major metropolitan cities like New York and Chicago more and more each year, and now, it’s about to include the tallest building south of The Big Apple itself.

Five-star hotel brand Waldorf Astoria is coming to The Magic City in the foreseeable future, marking the debut of Waldorf Astoria in the Miami market.

Located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard, the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami will rise 100 stories and 1,049 feet above Biscayne Bay as the tallest residential building south of New York City. This means the tower will feature unobstructed views of Miami, Biscayne Bay, and beyond.

Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami (Courtesy of ArX Solutions)

The tower will consist of 360 private residences, as well as 205 guestrooms and suites within the five-star hotel. It will also feature a restaurant called Peacock Alley, indoor/outdoor pre-function and function spaces, a pool deck with private cabanas, a spa, a fitness center, and more.

The news comes as New York and Miami-based developer PMG, Toronto-based private equity firm Greybrook Realty Partners, and global hospitality company Hilton announced the start of sales last week.

Residences start at $1 million.

According to a press release, the residential and hotel building is described as, “Nine spiraling offset glass cubes” that “will transform Miami’s skyline and distinguish the property’s architecture from anything on the East Coast.” Concept designer Carlos Ott and architect of record Sieger Suarez, worked in tandem to create the structure in Downtown Miami.

“The unique nature of this project largely comes from not only creating an iconic building, but a distinguished sculpture that would permanently alter Miami’s skyline with height and design never seen before,” says Ott.

For more information, click here.