Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are renting this Miami Beach mansion for $130k a month

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Remember JLo’s hit single back in 2001, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing?” Well, it turns out love certainly costs at least something for the superstar, as she’s renting a waterfront mansion in Miami Beach with her ex, Ben Affleck, for over $100,000 a month.

According to the New York Post and The Real Deal, it truly is 2001 all over again. Not only are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back together since announcing her separation from former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, they’re even sharing a home to mark he beginning of their rekindled romance. The couple broke off their engagement back in 2004.

According to multiple reports, Affleck, 48, has been staying with Lopez, 51, who rented out the $130,000 a month waterfront estate since moving out of the home she shared with Rodriguez.

As of May 27, the pair have been staying at the mansion, located at 2700 North Bay Road in Miami Beach, according to the New York Post, which first identified the property.

The waterfront property is owned by jewelry designer Paul Morelli, who bought the 10,114 square-foot property in April for $17.5 million.

According to the listing, the home has 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms. It also features a pool, dock, boat lift, and guest house.

