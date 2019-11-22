Mashed Potatoes
Turkey Day Part 1 2019
2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes
½ pound chilled butter
1/3 cup milk
2 big pinches Kosher salt
Boil potatoes in skins in salty water for 25 minutes or until tender. Let cool before peeling. Use a food mill to grate potatoes into a clean pan. Heat potatoes on medium-low heat for 2-3 minutes to remove excess moisture. Begin adding butter little by little, mixing fast. Add milk and salt, continue whipping. Taste for seasoning.
