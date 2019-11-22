Mashed Potatoes

2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes

½ pound chilled butter

1/3 cup milk

2 big pinches Kosher salt

Boil potatoes in skins in salty water for 25 minutes or until tender. Let cool before peeling. Use a food mill to grate potatoes into a clean pan. Heat potatoes on medium-low heat for 2-3 minutes to remove excess moisture. Begin adding butter little by little, mixing fast. Add milk and salt, continue whipping. Taste for seasoning.