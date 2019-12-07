Fettucine Carbonara, my way

One Serving

¼-½ pound fettucine

1 cup thick cut bacon, minced (if you freeze the bacon before cutting it’s easier to work with)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 shallot, minced

¼ cup dry white wine

½ cup chicken stock

¾ cup heavy cream

1 ounce St. Andres cheese

½ ounce finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

½ ounce finely grated Pecorino Romano

1 tablespoon Italian Parsley, chopped

¼ cup cooked fresh English peas

¼ cup cherry or grape tomatoes (cut in half, drizzle with a little olive oil, salt and pepper and roast on a roasting rack at 350˚F for 30 minutes)

3-4 slices crispy prosciutto (recipe below)

Put a pot of salted water on to boil.

Heat a saucepan on medium heat, add the bacon and cook until golden brown and crispy, remove from the pan once crispy. Drain all but ½-1 tablespoon of the bacon fat from the pan. Add the garlic, shallots and cook stirring for 4 minutes. Add the white wine; reduce until almost all of the way down. Add the chicken stock, reduce by half. Add the heavy cream and reduce down ¼ of the way. Add Saint Andre cheese, peas, roast tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, Pecorino Romano cheese and parsley. Stir to combine, shut off the heat and set aside while the pasta cooks.

Cook the pasta in the salted water until al dente (or according to package directions if using fresh pasta).

Begin heating the sauce on low heat 1 minute before the pasta is ready. Drain the pasta, discarding the water and toss pasta in the sauce. Cook 1-2 minutes together. Season with salt and pepper, top with the crispy prosciutto, serve immediately.

Crispy Prosciutto

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the prosciutto on the tray in a single layer. Cook in a 350˚F oven for 12-15 minutes, until lightly browned and the prosciutto begins to wrinkle and crisp. The prosciutto will become crispier as it cools.