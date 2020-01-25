Fried Chicken Wings

1½ pounds chicken wings, cut party style (the drumettes separated from the wing), patted dry and room temperature

cornstarch, for tossing

oil for frying

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons Frank’s RedHot hot sauce

For serving:

Celery and carrot sticks

Celery leaves, for garnish

Blue cheese dip (recipe follows)

Heat your oil to 350˚F. Toss the wings in the cornstarch to coat well. Shake off any excess and fry in the hot oil for about 12 minutes or until crispy and cooked through.

While the wings fry, melt the butter in a small saucepan, whisk in the hot sauce.

After the wings have cooked, transfer to a large bowl and toss with as much of the sauce as desired. Garnish with celery leaves. Serve with blue cheese dip and celery and carrot sticks.

Blue Cheese Dip

4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

4 ounces sour cream

4 ounces of your favorite mayonnaise

2 ounces buttermilk

juice of 1 lemon