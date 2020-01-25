Fried Chicken Wings
The Super-b Bowl LIV’s In Miami
1½ pounds chicken wings, cut party style (the drumettes separated from the wing), patted dry and room temperature
cornstarch, for tossing
oil for frying
4 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons Frank’s RedHot hot sauce
For serving:
Celery and carrot sticks
Celery leaves, for garnish
Blue cheese dip (recipe follows)
Heat your oil to 350˚F. Toss the wings in the cornstarch to coat well. Shake off any excess and fry in the hot oil for about 12 minutes or until crispy and cooked through.
While the wings fry, melt the butter in a small saucepan, whisk in the hot sauce.
After the wings have cooked, transfer to a large bowl and toss with as much of the sauce as desired. Garnish with celery leaves. Serve with blue cheese dip and celery and carrot sticks.
Blue Cheese Dip
4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
4 ounces sour cream
4 ounces of your favorite mayonnaise
2 ounces buttermilk
juice of 1 lemon
