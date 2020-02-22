Oyster Po’ Boy

For the oysters: (Serious Eats gave me the idea for the eggs and flour mixture!)

1½ cups all-purpose flour plus 2-3 tablespoons

½ cup cornmeal

Old Bay Seasoning

3 eggs

6-8 oysters, shucked

oil for frying, like grapeseed

kosher salt, to taste

Preheat 1½-inches of oil in a heavy-bottomed pot to 350˚F.

Mix together the 1½ cups flour with the cornmeal and Old Bay. Whisk together the eggs and remaining 3 tablespoons of flour. Dip the oysters in the egg mixture and then transfer to the flour/cornmeal mixture, coating well. Fry until golden brown, about 1-2 minutes or until crispy. Remove and drain on paper towels. Season with a little salt.

Remoulade

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup minced pickles

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

salt and pepper, to taste

Whisk together all ingredients. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

For building the sandwich:

1 tablespoon ghee, for warming the bread

Sub roll or French bread, trimmed to a 6-inch sandwich

shredded iceberg lettuce

tomato slices

bread and butter pickles

Melt the ghee in a large cast-iron pan. Cut open the bread lengthwise and toast all over until nicely toasted.

Spread remoulade on both cut sides of the bread. Top one side with shredded lettuce, pickles and sliced tomatoes. Top the remaining side with as many oysters as will fit. Enjoy!