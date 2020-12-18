Stone Crab Pasta

3 pounds medium stone crabs, meat removed, shells reserved

For the sauce

1 shallot, sliced thin

2 garlic cloves, sliced thin

½ cups white wine

1½ cups chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt

For the pasta

12 ounces pasta, cooked according to package instructions

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons shallots, minced

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

1 tablespoon tarragon, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped

1 tablespoon dill, finely chopped

parmesan cheese-if desired (amount is up to you)

freshly ground black pepper

Place the reserved shells, white wine, sliced shallot and garlic in a small sauce pot. Reduce the wine by ¾ of the way down. Add the stock and heavy cream and reduce down halfway. Strain the mixture, discarding the shells and season with the salt.

In a large skillet, heat the butter, shallot and garlic, cook for 2-3 minutes until the shallot are garlic are softened but not browned. Add the strained cream sauce. Bring to a boil and add the cooked pasta. Toss in the herbs and crabmeat. Add the parmesan cheese and season with black pepper as desired.