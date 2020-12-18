Stone Crab Pasta
3 pounds medium stone crabs, meat removed, shells reserved
For the sauce
1 shallot, sliced thin
2 garlic cloves, sliced thin
½ cups white wine
1½ cups chicken stock
1 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon salt
For the pasta
12 ounces pasta, cooked according to package instructions
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons shallots, minced
2 tablespoons garlic, minced
1 tablespoon tarragon, finely chopped
1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped
1 tablespoon dill, finely chopped
parmesan cheese-if desired (amount is up to you)
freshly ground black pepper
Place the reserved shells, white wine, sliced shallot and garlic in a small sauce pot. Reduce the wine by ¾ of the way down. Add the stock and heavy cream and reduce down halfway. Strain the mixture, discarding the shells and season with the salt.
In a large skillet, heat the butter, shallot and garlic, cook for 2-3 minutes until the shallot are garlic are softened but not browned. Add the strained cream sauce. Bring to a boil and add the cooked pasta. Toss in the herbs and crabmeat. Add the parmesan cheese and season with black pepper as desired.